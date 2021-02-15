Pirates’ LeGar named AAC Midfielder of the Week in lacrosse

GREENVILLE, N.C. – After racking up six points in a season-opening win over Furman, Nicole LeGar of the ECU lacrosse team was named the AAC’s Midfielder of the Week, as announced by the league office on Monday.

LeGar contributed all over the field in ECU’s 16-14 win over Furman. The senior from Eldersburg, Md., was a force on the offensive end, scoring two goals and adding four assist for a game-high six points. Her biggest offensive contribution came when she set up Payton Barr for a man-down goal that stopped a Furman 3-0 run. That goal ended up being the game-winner.

LeGar also added a team-high eight draw controls, a ground ball and one caused turnover. It is the second time in her ECU career that LeGar has been named the AAC Midfielder of the Week. She also earned the award in the 2019 season.

Along with LeGar, senior Megan Pallozzi was also honored by the conference. Pallozzi was named to the league’s Honor Roll after racking up five goal against Furman, just one shy of tying the ECU single-game record. It was the second time in her career that Pallozzi had bagged five goals in a game, the previous time also earned her a spot on the Honor Roll.

ECU is right back in action on Monday afternoon as the Pirates head to Charlottesville, Va., for a matchup with Virginia. That contest is slated for a 4 p.m., start on ACC Network Extra.