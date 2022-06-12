GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — After several storms and showers moved through the Greenville area, play resumed at 10:15 p.m. Sunday in the deciding game between Texas and East Carolina in the Greenville Super Regional.
The game was originally slated for 4 p.m. but the weather pushed it back to 5 p.m. Texas (46-20) jumped to a 4-0 lead against ECU (46-20) in the top of the first inning before lightning delayed the game and more showers moved through.
Douglas Hondo III opened the game with a single, stole second and, after a walk by Eric Kennedy, Ivan Melendez uncorked a three-run homer to left for a 3-0 Texas lead.
It was the Longhorns’ 126th home run this season, a school record.
After Murphy Stehly was hit by a pitch, ECU coach Cliff Godwin pulled starting pitcher Trey Yesavage and replaced him with Danny Beal. Stehly later scored on a single to left by Messinger to give Texas a 4-0 lead.
The game was delayed by over five hours. The decision was made to resume play around 9:45 p.m., after what appeared to be the last band of showers moved through Greenville.
Jacob Jenkins-Cowart hit a sacrifice fly that scored Zach Agnos, who singled up the middle to start the bottom of the first, to cut the deficit to 4-1.
