GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The East Carolina University baseball team is getting close to the end of its regular season as things are heating up in American Athletic Conference play.

The Pirates carry a 24-18 overall record, 8-4 in AAC play, into this weekend’s home series with Cincinnati, which starts Friday at Clark-LeClair Stadium. ECU, Central Florida and Tulane each are currently tied for first place.

With only a month until the AAC Championships in Clearwater, Fla., the Pirates are ready to face their remaining conference series’ opponents. The only nonconference games left include a midweek against Duke (May 10) and Campbell (May 17).

9OYS spoke with Zach Agnos and Ryder Giles to hear their thoughts on how the season has played out and what they expect out of the team for the remainder of the season.

“We’re coming in hot, and nobody’s really going to stop us,” said Agnos.

