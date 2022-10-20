GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — This year’s East Carolina University men’s basketball team features a new coaching staff and 10 new players on the roster.

“Right now we’ve got 16 guys. It’s really like 16 freshmen because even the returning guys that have college experience, whether it be from another school or the guys that were here at ECU last year, this is a new system for them,” said head coach Michael Schwartz, who was appointed to that position in March after spending the past seven seasons at Tennessee.

“We got a young group, we’re all basically freshmen and sophomores,” guard Quentin Diboundje said. “`… And I think we’ve got a good group, to be honest.”

With all of the inexperience, there are a lot of questions, but the team says they have bought into Schwartz’s system and they want to prove they have what it takes to win.

“He’s a great teacher of the game, so it’s been great for all of us,” guard David Kasanganay said. “I feel like we’ve all adapted pretty quickly because we all have to grow up a little bit quicker just because we have a lack of experience, and having a younger squad. But I think everyone’s adapted pretty well.”

There’s a lot of building to be done with the program. The team is looking to take the first step of many this year, and it starts with the little things.

“Trying to define success, I think that’s something that will happen as the year goes and we’ll see,” Schwartz said. “Right now, success would be finding a good eight-man rotation. That would be a first part of success. … Who can we count on? Can we count on eight guys? Can we count on 10 guys? And I think it’ll build from there.”

The Pirates have been preparing for the season for months. They get the chance to put that work on display November 8 as they host Mercer in the season opener.