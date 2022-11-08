GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The East Carolina football team will look to snap Cincinnati’s 31-game home winning streak Friday.

The Pirates are also looking for their first road win at Cincinnati since 2001, when they defeated the Bearcats 28-26. ECU has lost five straight at Cincinnati since then.

“I think it’s just another indicator of the program they’ve had over the last five years,” ECU coach Mike Houston said of the Bearcats’ home streak. “We all know that they played at a very high level here in the American Conference for quite some time. I do think the experience at BYU helps our players.

“I thought that we didn’t flinch and that’s a very hostile environment there (at BYU). I would say we’re going to see something similar Friday night. I do think it’s something that’s good for our kids to have that experience going into this.”

Cincinnati hasn’t lost a home game since Nov. 10, 2017. The Bearcats improved to 7-2 overall this season with a 20-10 win over Navy last week. Redshirt senior quarterback Ben Bryant finished 25-of-35 for 299 yards and two touchdowns, while junior receiver Tyler Scott caught two touchdown passes and finished with 10 receptions for 139 yards.

“I think they’re a very complete football team,” Houston said. “You look at them defensively and they rank at the top or near the top in sacks, tackles for loss and negative plays.

“It’s a defense that really puts a lot of pressure on you and you’re going to end up in some situations you’d like to avoid, but traditionally they’ve been able to put some people in some situations where they’re behind the chains. I think that’s just the benefit of having experienced players.”

ECU is coming off its bye week. The Pirates (6-3, 3-2 AAC) have three games left on their schedule. After Cincinnati, the Pirates will wrap up their home slate with a game against Houston on Nov. 19. They’ll head to Temple the following week.

Friday’s game at Cincinnati is set to begin at 8 p.m. It will be broadcast on ESPN2 and WNCT 107.9 FM.