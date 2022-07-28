GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The American Athletic Conference held its football Media Day on Thursday.

Media Day was held virtually. Players and coaches talked about the current status of the league, and shared their thoughts on the upcoming season.

After a tremendous 2021 season that saw the Pirates finish with a 7-5 record, there was plenty to talk about Thursday — including the preseason media poll, which has ECU picked to finish in sixth place, despite the Pirates’ third-place finish last year.

“Really haven’t cared about anything preseason-wise in the past, and not going to start now,” head coach Mike Houston said. “What we do on the field, what we earn will be how our season is measured.”

ECU is returning a large group of players, which should bode well for Houston’s fourth season.

“For the first time, you have great stability,” Houston said. “You feel like you have the talent where you need to have the talent, you have the experience. And it’s always good when you return your quarterback. So we really we really like our roster going into the season.

“I think this year … is the best team overall that we’ve had,” senior quarterback Holton Ahlers said. “We’ve been in the games, we’ve been close there, and I think that this year if we just go out there and play the way that we know we can play, the rest will take care of itself.”

It’s no secret this is the most offseason hype ECU football has gotten in recent memory, but the team knows hype doesn’t matter come September.

“Potential is nothing unless you turn it into production. And we have experience coming back to know that, to know how to get through a fall camp, how to get better,” Ahlers said.

“Just all that experience coming back definitely helps us getting through camp and preparing ourselves for the first game and the games after that,” the quarterback added.

Regardless of the outside noise, ECU knows its talent, and the Pirates want to take another step forward this fall.

“All the guys on the defense have just a certain level of confidence that we really never had before,” senior inside linebacker Myles Berry said. “Now it’s not just knowing your position and knowing the roles and responsibilities of your position, but now we’re learning everybody’s position. We’re all working as like a fine-tuned machine.”