IRVING, Texas – The bracket is set for the 2022 Air Force Reserve American Athletic Conference Men’s Basketball Championship, to be held this Thursday-Sunday at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas.

East Carolina (15-14, 6-11) is the No. 9 seed for the Championship. The Pirates will take on No. 8 Cincinnati (17-14, 7-11) on Thursday at 1 p.m. ET/Noon CT on ESPNU.

Houston (26-5, 15-3 American) is the No. 1 seed for the Championship after earning at least a share of the regular-season title for the third time in the last four seasons. It is the second time the Cougars have been the No. 1 seed for the Championship (2019). Defending tournament champion Houston opens the tournament against the winner of Tulane/Temple on Friday, March 11 at 1 p.m. ET/Noon CT on ESPN2.



SMU (21-7, 12-5) is the No. 2 seed. It is the Mustangs’ highest seed since being the No. 1 seed in 2017, which was one of SMU’s two tournament championships (2015). SMU will play the winner of Tulsa/Wichita State on Friday at 7 p.m. ET/6 p.m. CT on ESPNU.



Memphis (19-9, 13-5) has won 10 of its last 11 games and earned the No. 3 seed after defeating Houston, 75-61, on Sunday, March 6. Memphis will play the winner of South Florida/UCF on Friday at 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT on ESPNU.



Temple (17-11, 10-7) earned the No. 4 seed after defeating South Florida, 75-47, on Sunday. It is the Owls’ highest seed since being No. 3 in 2019. Temple will face Tulane on Friday at 3 p.m. ET/2 p.m. CT on ESPN2.



Tulane (13-13, 10-7) earned the No. 5 seed and a first-round bye for the first time since joining The American. The Green Wave’s previous-best seed was No. 7 in 2015. Tulane will face Temple on Friday at 3 p.m. ET/2 p.m. CT on ESPN2.



UCF (17-11, 9-9) will be the No. 6 seed for the second straight Championship. The Knights will play in-state rival South Florida on Thursday, March 10 at 7 p.m. ET/6 p.m. CT on ESPNU.



Wichita State (15-12, 6-9) is the No. 7 seed after defeating East Carolina, 70-62, on Saturday, March 5. The Shockers will play Tulsa on Thursday at 3 p.m. ET/2 p.m. CT on ESPNU.



Tulsa (10-19, 4-14) is the No. 10 seed after defeating UCF, 73-72, on a buzzer-beater on Sunday. The Golden Hurricane will face Wichita State on Thursday at 3 p.m. ET/2 p.m. CT on ESPNU.



South Florida (8-22, 3-15) is the No. 11 seed for the Championship. The Bulls will take play in-state rival UCF on Thursday at 7 p.m. ET/6 p.m. CT on ESPNU.



Fans may visit www.TheAmerican.org/MBB for the latest information on the 2022 Championship, including links for single-session tickets and all-session ticket packages.



2022 Air Force Reserve American Athletic Conference Men’s Basketball Championship Schedule

Thursday, March 10

Men’s Game 1: No. 9 East Carolina vs. No. 8 Cincinnati – 1 p.m. ET/Noon CT | ESPNU

Men’s Game 2: No. 10 Tulsa vs. No. 7 Wichita State – 3 p.m. ET/2 p.m. CT | ESPNU

Men’s Game 3: No. 11 South Florida vs. No. 6 UCF – 7 p.m. ET/6 p.m. CT | ESPNU



Friday, March 11

Game 4: Winner of Game 1 vs. No. 1 Houston – 1 p.m. ET/Noon p.m. CT | ESPN2

Game 5: No. 5 Tulane vs. No. 4 Temple – 3 p.m. ET/2 p.m. CT | ESPN2

Game 6: Winner Game 2 vs. No. 2 SMU – 7 p.m. ET/6 p.m. CT | ESPNU

Game 7: Winner Game 3 vs. No. 3 Memphis – 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT | ESPNU



Saturday, March 12

Game 8: Semifinal 1, Winner of Game 4 vs. Winner of Game 5 – 3 p.m. ET/2 p.m. CT | ESPN2

Game 9: Semifinal 2, Winner of Game 6 vs. Winner of Game 7 – 5 p.m. ET/4 p.m. CT | ESPN2



Sunday, March 13

Game 10: Championship, Winner of Game 8 vs. Winner of Game 9 – 3:15 p.m. ET/2:15 p.m. CT | ESPN