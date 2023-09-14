GREENVILLE, N.C. – Jazmin Ferguson scored her team-leading third goal on Thursday night to propel the East Carolina soccer team to a 1-0 win over Florida Atlantic in their league opener at Johnson Stadium. It was a team effort for 90 minutes as the Pirates allowed nary a single shot for the visiting Owls.

Ferguson’s goal was the only tally of the game – a game in which the Pirates controlled the ball, controlled the pace, and ultimately controlled the result. The score itself came in the 66th minute on a coveted double assist to cap off a run of relentless attacking by the home side.



Was it a shot? Was it a pass? It doesn’t matter as the ball from the left boot of Lucy Fazackerley ended up on the right boot of Samantha Moxie who nudged it along to Jazmin Ferguson on the left side of the six-yard box. Ferguson, as has become a habit for her, made absolutely no mistake about it as she fired the ball home with her right foot.



The lone goal was not the only chance for the Pirates as they accumulated 11 shots and three shots on goal, but it was a shot off frame that was perhaps the most thrilling chance of the game that didn’t find the back of the net.



The chance came from the left foot of Sierra Lowery who, it cannot be reiterated enough, was absolutely tremendous in Thursday’s match. The midfielder was all over the pitch and simply controlled play. So, she was perhaps deserving of a goal in the 59th minute when she dribbled calmly through the defense from the right side of the pitch, deking a defender and finding herself all alone at the top of the 18. Lowery didn’t panic and didn’t rush the attempt, taking her time and settling the ball before taking a beautiful shot which sailed tantalizingly by the left post and out for a goal kick.



Though scoring is fun, the ECU defense and goalkeeper Maeve English also earned their fifth clean sheet of the season in easily their most dominant performance. The Pirates did not simply not allow a shot on goal but not a single shot for Florida Atlantic as few crosses even found their way across the face of the goal.

It was a dominant win for a team in need of spark and one the Pirates will look to carry into American Athletic Conference play.



Key Stats

Sierra Lowery was absolutely tremendous as she played the full 90 once again. Ferguson, Fazackerley, English and Abby Sowa also went the distance.

East Carolina did not allow a shot in the game for just the second time in program history and the first time since at least Oct. 5, 2003 in a 2-0 win over Elon.

The Pirates earned eight corners to the Owls three.



Up Next

The Pirates take a pause from conference action as they travel to UNC Greensboro on Sunday at 6 p.m. The game will be available for streaming on ESPN+.