CONWAY, S.C. – The East Carolina softball team recorded another sweep on day two of the Battle at the Beach tournament, defeating Colgate 3-1 in the first game of the day and outlasting Drexel 4-3 in extra innings at St. John Stadium on Saturday.

The Pirates (7-2) will look to go 5-0 for the weekend as they wrap up with a contest against tournament host Coastal Carolina tomorrow at noon.



Game One: East Carolina 3, Colgate 1

The Raiders would score first in the top of the second inning after a Rachel Carney sac fly bought Taylor Ludwick home to give Colgate early momentum. After generating only one hit in the first two innings, the Pirates would start to work Colgate’s Alexa Acker as Bailee Wilson would hit a double to right field allowing Jocelyn Alonso to cross the plate and knot the game at 1-1.



ECU would keep the hits coming in the bottom of the fifth, tacking on three more hits to drive in two more runs. Addy Bullis (3-0) tossed three strikeouts and gave up three hits in 5.2 innings pitched for the win. Alexa Acker (1-4) was given the loss, allowing six hits and three runs in the circle.



Game Two: East Carolina 4, Drexel 3

The Pirates’ second game of the day was much more tightly contested as both teams were deadlocked at 1-1 until the top of the eighth inning when Taylor Edwards’ sac fly brought Mackenzie Kila across the plate to give ECU a 2-1 lead.



Drexel’s Jackie Masone would hit a sac fly of her own in the bottom of the eighth to tie the game once again at 2-2. Wilson would hit a massive RBI double in the top of the ninth to bring two Pirates runs in and Taylor Smith (1-0) would close out the bottom of the ninth and shut down Drexel’s last two batters to give the Pirates their second win of the day.