GREENVILLE, N.C. – The East Carolina softball team outlasted Memphis 4-2 in the second game of its conference series with the Tigers on Saturday afternoon at Max R. Joyner Family Stadium. Tomorrow’s season finale has been moved up to 11:30 a.m. due to Memphis’ travel arrangements.

Taylor Edwards went 1-for-3 at the plate with an RBI and Taudrea Sinnie tallied a triple for the Pirates (25-19, 3-8 AAC) who jumped out to an early 4-0 lead due to Memphis miscues and drawing walks to load the bases in the bottom of the first inning.

The Tigers (7-34, 1-10 AAC) would bring in Hallie Siems at the end of the first inning to hold ECU to only three hits for the reminder of the game.

After holding the Tigers scoreless through four innings, Memphis would score two runs off of Payton Hudson with a single RBI in the fifth and a home run from Linsley Hargis in the sixth.

The Pirates would reinsert Jordan Hatch in the circle and the sophomore would regain control of the game and not allow another hit from the Tigers to give the Pirates their second win in a row.

Hatch (11-8) tossed seven strikeouts and gave up no hits in 4.2 innings of work for the win while Drue Thomas (0-1) took her first loss with four runs and six walks.

Up Next

The Pirates look to sweep the series with Memphis tomorrow at 11:30 a.m. on ESPN+.