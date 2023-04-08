DURHAM, N.C. – The East Carolina track & field team competed at a rain-marred Duke Invitational Thursday-Saturday at Duke’s Morris Williams Stadium. Despite some event cancelations due to inclement weather, the Pirates still put on a solid showing with several performances of note.

Jasmine Jenkins was spectacular as she has been all season, tossing a mark of 58.39m (191-7) in the hammer throw to kick off the competition on Thursday. Jenkins finished fifth in the competition against a star-studded field.

The ECU distance crew had yet another strong weekend with Nick Willer kicking things off by narrowly snagging a personal record in the 3,000m steeple to move himself into third in program history with his time of 9:18.18. Alyssa Zack followed Willer right up on Friday night with her 16:58.44 performance in the 5,000m, good for fifth on the ECU all-time list. Zack’s performance made her the sixth Pirate ever under 17 minutes in the 5,000m outdoors.

In the women’s discus, Rebekah Bergquist finished third in the meet with her season-best throw of 50.96m (167-2).

Starrett Vesper had the honor of closing the weekend for the Pirates in the decathlon. His point total of 5,518 was a personal best as well as seventh in program history. Vesper’s performances of 41.38m in the discus and 4.80m in the pole vault were both ECU decathlon event records.

Up Next

The Pirates travel back to Mount Olive for the Mount Olive Invite on Friday and Saturday in Mount Olive, N.C.