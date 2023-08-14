IRVING, Texas – The East Carolina soccer team has been chosen fourth in the East Division in the American Athletic Conference Preseason Poll as voted on by the league’s coaches. Annabelle Abbott , Maeve English and Jasmin Ferguson represent the Pirates on the American preseason Watch List.



With the American moving to divisions in women’s soccer for the first time with 12 teams in the league for the 2023 season, the Pirates received 35 votes in the poll. That total places the team just four points behind Florida Atlantic in third and five behind UAB in second. South Florida was picked to win the division with 11 first-place votes while Charlotte and Temple round out the division in fifth and sixth.



The league’s coaches also voted on an overall champion with Memphis being tabbed the favorite to win the league as the Tigers open the season ranked No. 20 in the United Soccer Coaches Poll. SMU also received a vote to win the league.

Individually, English and Ferguson enter the 2023 season on the heels of Second-Team All-Conference honors a season ago. Ferguson was also named Rookie of the Year while anchoring the ECU defense. Abbott will look to have a big year in her forward position after showing flashes of brilliance a season ago, including a remarkable game-winning goal against then-No. 19 SMU.

Full Preseason Polls

American Championship

Team Points Memphis 11 SMU 1

West Division

Team Points Memphis (11) 61 SMU (1) 50 North Texas 35 Rice 30 UTSA 23 Tulsa 17

East Division