IRVING, T.X. — The East Carolina women’s swimming and diving team has been picked fourth in the American Athletic Conference preseason poll as selected by the league’s head coaches the conference announced Thursday.

Under the direction of sixth-year head coach Matthew Jabs , the Pirates posted an 8-3 record last year and placed sixth in The American Championships with a total of 681 points.

The Pirates return 18 student-athletes Meghan Armstrong , Kendall Bensen , Heidi Bruining , Alayna Carlson , Sadie Covington , Rachel Gibson , Frida Zuniga Guzman , Emilee Hamblin , Ava Iannetta , Caitlin Irvine-Smith , Sara Kalawska , Laura Kellberg , Lizzy Linartas , Averi McQuitty , Flanary Patterson , Morgan Reilly , Abigail Tomlinson and Brynna Wolfe . They also welcome 10 newcomers to the team in freshmen Sophie Benkusky , Carlie Clements , Elena Dinehart , Mikayla Durkin , Jecza Lopez , Danielle McCarthy , Campbell Murawski , and Olivia Templeton along with two transfers in Kaylee Hamblin (NC State) and Sophie Knepper (Pittsburgh). Hamblin has qualified to compete in the 100-meter breaststroke at the 2024 Olympic Trials in June.

FIU earned a total of 35 points, including five first-place votes, to be picked as the favorite. Rice and SMU tied for second with 29 points apiece. Both also received one first-place vote. East Carolina was picked fourth with 18 points, followed by Florida Atlantic (13), Tulane (12) and North Texas (11).

ECU opens the 2023-24 season on Saturday, Sept. 30 when it hosts Barton, Catawba and Gardner-Webb in a quad-meet (swimming only), which is set to begin at 1 p.m. (ET) inside Minges Natatorium.



2023-24 American Athletic Conference

Women’s Swimming and Diving Preseason Poll

FIU (5 votes) – 35 points

Rice (1) – 29

SMU (1) – 29

East Carolina – 18

Florida Atlantic – 13

Tulane – 12

North Texas – 11