GREENVILLE, N.C. – Megan Tryniski and Nicole LeGar have been named to the 2022 All-American Athletic Conference First Team while Leah Bestany, Frances Kimel, Ellie Bromley and Alexandra Giacolone have garnered second-team accolades according to an announcement by the league Wednesday afternoon.

The two first-team selections are the first in program history as LeGar and Kimel earned second-team honors in 2021.

LeGar ranks third on the squad with 25 goals to go along with five assists. She is also second on the team in draw controls (61) and has picked up 15 ground balls to go along with 10 caused turnovers. LeGar has secured five hat tricks this season in games versus Radford, Winthrop, Stetson, Niagara and Johns Hopkins. She was tabbed the AAC Midfielder of the Week twice this season and currently ranks among the league leaders in draw controls per game (seventh/3.81) and shots per game (eighth/4.50).

ECU set to host AAC lacrosse tournament

Tryniski has compiled team second-best totals in goals (33), assists (21) and points (54). She slots among the AAC leaders in several categories, including assists per game (eighth/1.24), shots per game (ninth/4.47), goals per game (10th/1.94) and points per game (11th/3.18). A three-time AAC Weekly Honor Roll selection in 2022, Tryniski has produced six hat tricks in contests against Winthrop, George Mason, Stetson, Campbell, William & Mary and Old Dominion. She also tallied a career-high five goals and an assist in the Pirates’ 14-11 victory over the Monarchs April 2nd that opened league play.

Bestany has put together a solid rookie campaign, pacing ECU in goals (37) and ranking third on the squad in points (41). She has been selected the AAC Freshman of the Week twice and has garnered a spot on the league’s weekly honor roll three times. Bestany has five hat tricks to her credit this season in games versus Winthrop, Duke, Niagara, William & Mary and Temple and scored a personal-best five goals against both William & Mary and Temple. She is also eighth among AAC players in goals per game (2.18).

Bromley has scored 23 goals this season while also recording 27 points, 15 ground balls, 21 draw controls and 11 caused turnovers. She was named the AAC Midfielder of the Week April 25 after pacing ECU to an important 15-9 road win at Cincinnati that ended up clinching the Pirates’ first-ever conference tournament appearance. Bromley netted a career-high six goals in that game as the effort represented one of her three hat tricks this campaign. She is currently tied for fifth among AAC players in game-winning goals (two).

Giacolone has proven a menace for opposing teams with her defensive efforts as she leads the team in both ground balls (37) and caused turnovers (24). She also ranks among the national leaders in caused turnovers per game (43rd/1.44) and ground balls per game (56th/2.31) while slotting second in the league in ground balls per game and sixth in caused turnovers per game. Having been tabbed to the AAC Weekly Honor Roll twice this season, Giacolone helped pace East Carolina to a 14-11 victory over Old Dominion in both teams’ league opener in Greenville April 2nd.

Entering the conference tournament, Kimel leads the Pirates in points (55) and assists (31) while ranking third on the team in ground balls (16). She has been selected to the AAC Weekly Honor Roll three times this season and slots among the league leaders in assists per game (third/1.82), game-winning goals (fifth/two) and points per game (10th/3.24). Kimel’s seven-point effort lifted ECU to a 17-7 victory over Winthrop Feb. 18 as she scored three goals and handed out four assists. She also netted a three-goal hat trick in East Carolina’s 16-10 road win at George Mason Feb. 25.

No. 4 seed and host ECU opens the American Athletic Conference Women’s Lacrosse Championship Thursday, May 5th, at 4:30 p.m. against top-seeded Florida at Johnson Stadium.