Tournament: ECU Intercollegiate

Location: Greenville, N.C.

Course: Brook Valley Country Club (par-72, 6,830-yards)

ECU Finish: 3rd of 12 teams (299-298-291=888, 24-over par)

Top ECU Individual: Stephen Carroll (t5th/216, even par)

GREENVILLE, N.C. – East Carolina claimed a third-place finish at the 2022 ECU Intercollegiate with a score of 888 (24-over) after shooting rounds of 299, 298 and 291 at the Brook Valley Country Club.

“Very proud of the fight from our team today after a struggle during the first two rounds,” head coach Kevin Williams said. “Stephen Carroll and Nic Brown came through with very solid under-par rounds which were big for us!”

Stephen Carroll registered his second top-5 finish of the season earning all-tournament team honors following his rounds of 73, 74 and 69 for a 54-hole score of 216 (even par). Carroll finished among the tournament leaders in par-3 scoring (3.08/1-over), par-4 scoring (4.10/3-over), par-5 scoring (4.67/4-under), total birdies (nine) and total pars (36).

Nicolas Brown finished tied for 13th with a five-over-par 221 after rounds of 77, 74 and 70. Rounding out the Pirates roster were Carter Busse (t26/227), AJ Beechler (t30/228) and Tyler DeChellis (t53/235). Playing as individuals for ECU were Connor Jones (t26/227), Chris Sperrazza (t26/227), Jack Massei (t37/229), Attie Giles (t60/236) and Jake Calamaro (t66/238).

Southern Miss (864/even par) won the team title finishing 21 strokes ahead of Francis Marion (885/21-over). ECU claimed third followed by Gardner-Webb (890/26-over) and Oakland (893/29-over).

Gardner-Webb’s Zach Byers (72-71-68) and West Virginia’s Max Green (69-69-73) shared the individual title both carding a five-under 211. All-Tournament Team members included Byers, Green, Ryan Dupuy (Southern Miss), Brice Wilkinson (Southern Miss), Carroll, Thomas Giroux (Oakland), and Grant Sellers (Francis Marion).

The Pirates return to action on Saturday, April 2 when they participate in the Irish Creek Intercollegiate in Kannapolis, N.C.