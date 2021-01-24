Pirates post top finishes at Liberty Elite Invitational

LYNCHBURG, Va. – East Carolina kicked off its 2021 indoor season over the weekend with good performances at the Liberty Elite Invitational at the Liberty Indoor Track Complex.

Senior Bria Stith started things off Thursday with a third-place performance in the pentathlon. She accrued a total of 3,478 points to finish as the top collegiate athlete in the field.

Brooke Stith began her senior campaign with a third-place result in the 60-meter hurdles, crossing the finish line in 8.88 in the final after producing a time of 8.81 in the prelims. She also turned in a fourth-place showing in the triple jump, producing a mark of 11.99 meters, and a fourth-place finish in the long jump with a mark of 5.37 meters.

Reigning American Athletic Conference pentathlon champion and senior Mackenzie Whitaker participated in the high jump and long jump, taking 10th in the high jump with a mark of 1.53 meters. She did not record a total in the long jump.

Sommer Knight slotted third in the invitational section of the pole vault, finishing just shy of her own school record with a mark of 4.13 meters.

Sophomore Niejel Wilkins was the lone male competing for the Pirates, placing fifth in the triple jump with a mark of 14.27 meters.

ECU returns to Liberty Feb. 6 for the Brant Tolsma Invitational.