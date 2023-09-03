HIGH POINT, N.C. – The East Carolina soccer team downed the High Point Panthers, 3-1, at Vert Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Lindsey Aiken, Ella Steck and Jazmin Ferguson all scored goals in the win.



It was High Point who had the first great opportunity in the game when Lindsey DeHaven fired a shot from about 20 yards out which Maeve English made a tremendous effort to elevate and push over the crossbar. It was yet another in a string of highlight-reel saves in recent games for English.



The Pirates finally opened the scoring in the 39th minute when Kylie Alvarez’s cross from the left side was punched away by High Point’s Ellyn Casto but only as far as the head of Aiken who nodded the ball near post and into the back of the net for her first career goal.



It didn’t take ECU long to follow that one up, using a nice bit of patient play inside the 18-yard box in the 41st minute. First, it was a Sofia Serrano past which found the feet of Sydney Schnell at the top of the six. Schnell kept cool, gathered, turned and fired a shot that was blocked. The ball caromed off to the right, floating high in the air and staying in play, where Steck used her speed to get to win the first touch and made the most of it, drilling a right-footed attempt between the keeper and the post for the 2-0 lead. The strike marked the second game in a row with a goal for the freshman.



High Point drew nearer in the second half when Bri Davis’ cross from the right was headed in by Lilly Neubauer. English was able to get a hand on the headed shot but was not able to get a firm enough touch to prevent the powerful shot from finding the right side of the goal.



The Panthers kept pressing and the Pirates needed a spark, and they got it in the 68th minute when Juliana Viera’s corner kick was placed perfectly into the box where Ferguson pounded it low and into the net. It was an exquisite run of play that gave High Point no chance and Ferguson her third career goal and Viera her first point in an ECU uniform.



With High Point desperate for another couple of goals, they found themselves with another chance in the 70th minute when Ella Vaughn fired a shot to the lower left corner of the goal on a corner kick. It seemed destined for a goal, but Aiken was in position at the left post to boot the ball off the line in what went down as a team save for the Pirates.



The Pirates looked the better team from there and were able to take the 3-1 lead the distance for the win.



Key Stats

The Pirates’ shutout streak unceremoniously ended at 425 minutes and 39 seconds. It was the second-longest streak of English’s career with a 450+ minute clean sheet streak a season ago. English did have another solid day with five saves made.

The Pirates were outshot 12-9 on the day but made the most of their chances with three goals on five shots on frame.

Ferguson had a tremendous game from her center back position, helping keep the Panthers in check while recording three shots with one resulting in the goal.

Up Next

The Pirates are back on the road for a battle with No. 10 Duke on Thursday at 7 p.m. The game will be available for streaming on ACC Network Extra.