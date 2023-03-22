WILMINGTON, N.C. – Logan Sutton hit a sixth inning grand slam as part of a six-run inning and East Carolina tallied eight hits to power past UNCW 7-1 at Boseman Field on Wednesday evening.



The Pirates (21-9) held UNCW (9-17) to just four hits, not allowing the first hit until the bottom of the fifth inning and stranding nine Seahawks on base.



ECU would miss a early opportunity to score in the first inning as Taudrea Sinnie would advance to third after a wild pitch but the next two Pirates would strikeout to end the inning.



After a scoreless second inning, the Pirates would capitalize and get on the board after a Sinnie triple and an RBI single from Taylor Edwards to take a 1-0 lead. The Seahawks would threaten in the bottom of the fifth with a runner on third but Addy Bullis would retire the next two batters to snuff out the Seahawks’ attempt to knot the game.



The Pirates would score six runs on six hits in the sixth inning highlighted by Sutton’s grand slam to extend the lead to 7-0. UNCW’s Mary Sobataka would hit a solo home run in the bottom of the sixth to prevent the shutout but the Pirates would strikeout two of the next three Seahawks batters to prevent any comeback attempt for the win.



Bullis (12-3) surrendered only one hit and fanned four batters for the win while Emily Winstead (1-3) gave up three hits and walked four batters in the loss.



Up Next

The Pirates will stay on the road as they open up conference play in Tampa on Friday against South Florida at 4 p.m.