DURHAM, N.C. – Sofia Cerezo Holgado and Martina Muzzolon’s 6-3 victory in a No. 2 doubles match enabled East Carolina to clinch the first point before the Pirates added five singles wins, including a trio in two sets, to race past North Carolina Central 6-1 in non-conference action Wednesday afternoon at the Dr. James W. Younge Tennis Courts.

East Carolina (4-11), winners of two of its last three matches, used a 6-1 triumph by No. 1 tandem Ines Bachir and Alisha Hussain over Kennedy Hill and Lafilissa Joao to open pairs play before Holgado and Muzzolon downed Isabelle Exsted and Maria Picazo to get the Pirates out to an early lead.

After ECU made it 2-0 following a default at No. 6, Muzzolon started a run of four-straight singles wins with a victory at No. 2, cruising past Picazo (6-1, 6-0), while Hussain defeated Exsted 6-3, 6-4 in the third slot to secure the team triumph.

Laura Becker dismissed Anaiah Jones 6-0, 6-2 at No. 5 before Bachir rallied past Joao 4-6, 6-1, 6-2 in the fourth position to account for East Carolina’s final tally. Hill posted the Eagles’ (3-12) only win of the afternoon by outlasting Isabella Rivera Ortiz 6-7, 6-4, 6-3 in a No. 1 matchup.

The Pirates will close out their four-match road swing at Old Dominion Saturday beginning at 11 a.m.

EAST CAROLINA 6, NORTH CAROLINA CENTRAL 1

Singles Play

No. 1 – Kennedy Hill (NCCU) def. Isabella Rivera Ortiz (ECU) 6-7 (3), 6-4, 6-3

No. 2 – Martina Muzzolon (ECU) def. Maria Picazo (NCCU) 6-1, 6-0

No. 3 – Alisha Hussain (ECU) def. Isabelle Exsted (NCCU) 6-3, 6-4

No. 4 – Ines Bachir (ECU) def. Lafilissa Joao (NCCU) 4-6, 6-1, 6-2

No. 5 – Laura Becker (ECU) def. Anaiah Jones (NCCU) 6-0, 6-2

No. 6 – Anne Lou Champion (ECU) def. no player (NCCU) default

Doubles Play

No. 1 – Bachir/Hussain (ECU) def. Hill/Joao (NCCU) 6-1

No. 2 – Sofia Cerezo Holgado/Muzzolon (ECU) def. Exsted/Picazo (NCCU) 6-3

No. 3 – Hannah Gaines/Jones (NCCU) vs. Champion/Rivera Ortiz (ECU) 5-3, unfinished

Team Records: East Carolina 4-11, NC Central 3-12