TULSA, Okla. – Jaden Walker scored a career-high 24 points as East Carolina earned a gritty road win over Tulsa 62-60 on Tuesday night at the Donald W. Reynolds Center.



RJ Felton added 14 points and nine rebounds for the Pirates (14-13, 5-9 AAC) who picked up their second conference road win of the season. Ezra Ausar , Brandon Johnson and David Kasanganay all provided huge plays in the second half to help the Pirates rally for the win.



Brandon Betson led Tulsa (5-22, 1-15 AAC) with 20 points.



Tulsa would score on the game’s opening possession but the Pirates would score the next seven points to go ahead 7-2 early in the first half. The Golden Hurricane would knot the game at 7-7 and both teams would struggle on offense, only making two shots combined over the next four minutes of action.



First-half foul trouble for the Pirates would allow Tulsa to jump ahead 30-22 but Felton would hit back-to-back threes to give ECU a spark on offense and the Pirates would hold Tulsa scoreless over the final 2:31 of the first half to only trail 32-25 at the break.



ECU would score the first five points of the second half to make it 32-31 but Tulsa would score on back-to-back plays to go back up by five with 15:13 to go. Both teams would go the next four minutes without a point until Tulsa converted a broken play into a dunk and the Pirates would follow up with a Felton three to make Tulsa’s lead 40-38 with 9:57 remaining.



The Pirates would briefly recapture the lead after another Felton three and ECU would go on an 8-0 run and hold the Golden Hurricane scoreless for nearly four minutes to go into the final media timeout ahead 51-47. Tulsa would draw within two but Johnson would nail a huge three in the corner to push the Pirates to the win.



Up Next

East Carolina hosts top-ranked Houston inside Minges Coliseum on Saturday, Feb. 25 at 8 p.m. on ESPN2