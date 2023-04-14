GREENVILLE, N.C. – Jayci Chamberlain recorded two hits including a crucial sixth-inning home run as East Carolina rallied to defeat Memphis 4-2 in conference play on Friday evening at Max R. Joyner Family Stadium.



The win snapped a three-game skid for the Pirates (24-19, 2-8 AAC) while the Tigers (7-33, 1-9 AAC) dropped their fourth in last five games.



Memphis controlled the game early and had the momentum capped off by a homer from Madi Berner to put Memphis ahead 2-0 in the top of the fourth while holding the Pirates to no hits up to that point. ECU would get things going in the bottom of the fourth, recording three hits and plating a run after a Chamberlain RBI single scored Anna Sawyer to trim the deficit to 2-1.



Some Memphis miscues in the bottom of the fifth would allow the Pirates to take the momentum after Mackenzie Kila advanced over to third on an error and eventually score on a Tiger error. Jocelyn Alonso would hit a sacrifice fly to bring Taylor Edwards home to give ECU its first lead at 3-2.



Chamberlain would put the game away for ECU with her two RBI blast to center field and the Pirates would keep Memphis out of scoring position to secure the win.



Jordan Hatch (10-8) entered the game in the fifth and allowed no hits or runs in 2.2 innings of work for the win while Rylee Dugar (2-14) surrendered seven hits and four runs in the loss.



Up Next

East Carolina faces Memphis in game two of the series tomorrow at 2 p.m.