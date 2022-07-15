GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — So many young baseball players grow up dreaming of reaching the big leagues one day.



A few East Carolina baseball players are one step closer to living that dream.



The MLB Draft starts Sunday and runs through Tuesday. The Pirates are expected to have multiple players drafted, with the headliner being Carson Whisenhunt.



Despite not playing this spring, he is still considered one of the top prospects this year and will likely be taken in the first round or two.



Outfielder Bryson Worrell will follow suit. After hitting .335 and mashing 20 home runs this year, he knows he’s ready for the next level.



“I think the coaching staff here does a great job,” Worrell said. “Coach Godwin, Coach Palumbo, Colby, Blake, everyone. They’re tough on us. Not every day is easy and that’s how is going to be. That’s how it is in life. That’s how it’s gonna be in professional baseball. So, yeah, they definitely do a great job of preparing us for the future.”