Pirates ready to play host to Greenville Regional starting Friday, rain or shine

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The weather has got to clear at some point. When it does, the East Carolina baseball team will be ready to represent as host of the Greenville Regional at the NCAA baseball national tournament.

The Pirates are the top seed and host. They are scheduled to face Norfolk State at Clark-LeClair Stadium at noon on Friday. However, with all the rain that fell Thursday, and with more in the forecast, it’s uncertain when play will begin.

ECU got 15 minutes of infield before heading to the batting cages. The heavy storms moved in shortly after, forcing the tarp to be brought out onto the field.

Click here to keep up with the regional and the latest on weather conditions. The schedule is slated to begin Friday at noon with ECU (41-15) vs. Norfolk State (25-26).