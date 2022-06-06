GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — East Carolina baseball fans can now say “yee-haw” for several reasons after rebounding from Sunday’s loss and winning the Greenville Regional on Monday.

Less than 24 hours after seeing their school-record 20-game win streak grind to a halt in a 9-1 loss to Coastal Carolina, the Pirates jumped out early and showed again why they are one of the top college baseball teams in the country. Thanks to a bevy of offense, the Pirates took a 13-4 win at Clark-LeClair Stadium over the Chanticleers.

Niko's gotta have the biggest smile on his face right now. pic.twitter.com/w075PpaXID — ECU Baseball (@ECUBaseball) June 6, 2022

The win advances the Pirates (45-18), the No. 8 seed in the NCAA Tournament, to the Super Regional where they will host Texas (45-19) this weekend. It’s the second time in school history ECU will host a Super Regional and the first one at Clark-LeClair Stadium. The Pirates hosted Tennessee at Grainger Stadium in Kinston during the 2004 season.

#BREAKING: East Carolina beats Coastal Carolina 13-4 to win the NCAA Greenville Regional.



The Pirates will host six-time National Champion Texas in a Super Regional this weekend. pic.twitter.com/xqru6aTkKi — Ken Watlington (@KWOnAir) June 6, 2022

ECU was looking to win on Sunday to wrap up the Greenville Regional, but Coastal had other plans. Just hours after beating Virginia 7-6 in dramatic fashion, the Chanticleers used four home runs to stun the Pirates and end the nation’s longest winning streak. ECU was held to four hits in the loss.

The final out. It’s on to the Super Regionals for @ECUBaseball ! pic.twitter.com/v4zE0cLjm6 — Brian Bailey (@bbaileywnct) June 6, 2022

However, things were quite different in Monday’s rematch. They got even better for the Pirates and worse for the Chanticleers as the game progressed.

Zach Agnos opened the game with a walk and scored on Bryson Worrell’s triple to right. Jacob Jenkins-Cowart then hit a sacrifice fly that scored Worrell for a 2-0 ECU lead.

energy all the way up on this winner-take-all Monday.@cspives23 ‼️ pic.twitter.com/m3O2n150mj — ECU Baseball (@ECUBaseball) June 6, 2022

Coastal was limited to one hit by Carter Spivey through the first three innings. His solid pitching proved to be a big lift as the Pirates caught fire again with two runs in the bottom of the third before an 8-run seventh slammed the door on any Coastal upset.

Bryson Worrell.



That's the tweet. We don't know what else to say at this point 🤷‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/qkNzqgDQoI — American Baseball (@American_BSB) June 6, 2022

Agnos singled and Worrell walked to start the third. Jenkins-Cowart then singled to right to drive in Agnos and Worrel for a 4-0 lead. Nick Lucky got two of those runs back for Coastal in the top of the fourth with a two-run homer.

In the bottom of the sixth, Alec Markarewicz walked and scored on a Lane Hoover single to make it 5-2.

Then came the bottom of the seventh. ECU batted around, using eight hits to pound out eight runs to take a commanding 13-2 lead. Josh Moylan drove in a run before Jacob Starling’s single to right plated two more runs for an 8-2 lead.

Apparently some people don't love fun.



MEAT WAY GONE.



PIRATE 8 SPOT IN THE 7TH.@bigdonkey47 @Jared_Carrabis pic.twitter.com/V5ErPPAlRc — ECU Baseball (@ECUBaseball) June 6, 2022

Worrell’s three-run homer that scored Joey Berini and Hoover had the Pirates cruising to a 13-2 advantage. From there, it was just a matter of recording the final outs.

Coastal’s Tyler Johnson hit a two-run homer in the top of the ninth before the Pirates closed it out.

ECU coach Cliff Godwin, who was thrown out of Sunday’s game for arguing balls and strikes, said in Sunday’s postgame that despite the loss, the Pirates were still in good position.

He wasn’t kidding.

“The Pirates are 20-1 in their last 21 games,” Godwin said. “We are exactly where we want to be.”

2022 NCAA GREENVILLE REGIONAL SCHEDULE

Friday

Game 1: (1) East Carolina 17, (4) Coppin State 1

Game 2: (2) Virginia 7, (3) Coastal Carolina 2

Saturday

Game 3: (3) Coastal Carolina 8, (4) Coppin State 6, Coppin State eliminated

Game 4: (1) East Carolina 4, (2) Virginia 2

Sunday

Game 5: (3) Coastal Carolina 7, (2) Virginia 6, Virginia eliminated

Game 6: (3) Coastal Carolina 9, (1) East Carolina 1

Monday

Game 7: (1) East Carolina 13, (3) Coastal Carolina 4