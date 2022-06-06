GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — East Carolina baseball fans can now say “yee-haw” for several reasons after rebounding from Sunday’s loss and winning the Greenville Regional on Monday.
Less than 24 hours after seeing their school-record 20-game win streak grind to a halt in a 9-1 loss to Coastal Carolina, the Pirates jumped out early and showed again why they are one of the top college baseball teams in the country. Thanks to a bevy of offense, the Pirates took a 13-4 win at Clark-LeClair Stadium over the Chanticleers.
The win advances the Pirates (45-18), the No. 8 seed in the NCAA Tournament, to the Super Regional where they will host Texas (45-19) this weekend. It’s the second time in school history ECU will host a Super Regional and the first one at Clark-LeClair Stadium. The Pirates hosted Tennessee at Grainger Stadium in Kinston during the 2004 season.
ECU was looking to win on Sunday to wrap up the Greenville Regional, but Coastal had other plans. Just hours after beating Virginia 7-6 in dramatic fashion, the Chanticleers used four home runs to stun the Pirates and end the nation’s longest winning streak. ECU was held to four hits in the loss.
However, things were quite different in Monday’s rematch. They got even better for the Pirates and worse for the Chanticleers as the game progressed.
Zach Agnos opened the game with a walk and scored on Bryson Worrell’s triple to right. Jacob Jenkins-Cowart then hit a sacrifice fly that scored Worrell for a 2-0 ECU lead.
Coastal was limited to one hit by Carter Spivey through the first three innings. His solid pitching proved to be a big lift as the Pirates caught fire again with two runs in the bottom of the third before an 8-run seventh slammed the door on any Coastal upset.
Agnos singled and Worrell walked to start the third. Jenkins-Cowart then singled to right to drive in Agnos and Worrel for a 4-0 lead. Nick Lucky got two of those runs back for Coastal in the top of the fourth with a two-run homer.
CLICK HERE for tickets to the Super Regional
In the bottom of the sixth, Alec Markarewicz walked and scored on a Lane Hoover single to make it 5-2.
Then came the bottom of the seventh. ECU batted around, using eight hits to pound out eight runs to take a commanding 13-2 lead. Josh Moylan drove in a run before Jacob Starling’s single to right plated two more runs for an 8-2 lead.
Worrell’s three-run homer that scored Joey Berini and Hoover had the Pirates cruising to a 13-2 advantage. From there, it was just a matter of recording the final outs.
Coastal’s Tyler Johnson hit a two-run homer in the top of the ninth before the Pirates closed it out.
ECU coach Cliff Godwin, who was thrown out of Sunday’s game for arguing balls and strikes, said in Sunday’s postgame that despite the loss, the Pirates were still in good position.
He wasn’t kidding.
“The Pirates are 20-1 in their last 21 games,” Godwin said. “We are exactly where we want to be.”
2022 NCAA GREENVILLE REGIONAL SCHEDULE
Friday
Game 1: (1) East Carolina 17, (4) Coppin State 1
Game 2: (2) Virginia 7, (3) Coastal Carolina 2
Saturday
Game 3: (3) Coastal Carolina 8, (4) Coppin State 6, Coppin State eliminated
Game 4: (1) East Carolina 4, (2) Virginia 2
Sunday
Game 5: (3) Coastal Carolina 7, (2) Virginia 6, Virginia eliminated
Game 6: (3) Coastal Carolina 9, (1) East Carolina 1
Monday
Game 7: (1) East Carolina 13, (3) Coastal Carolina 4