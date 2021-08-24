Pirates reveal 2021-22 men’s golf schedule

GREENVILLE, N.C. — With three weeks until the start of the fall campaign, East Carolina head coach Kevin Williams unveiled the Pirates’ 2021-22 schedule on Tuesday.

CLICK HERE to see the 2021-22 schedule

ECU will compete in 12 events across the Southeast region this season beginning Sept. 11 at the Rod Myers Invitational at the Duke Golf Club in Durham. It’ll be the first of five fall tournaments for the Pirates, who didn’t participate in any fall events last season due to COVID-19 restrictions.

After traveling to Charleston, S.C., for the Battle at Briar’s Creek (Sept. 20-21), the Pirates will play their final three tournaments within the North Carolina borders traveling to Winston-Salem for the WFU Old Town Invitational (Sept. 27-28), Raleigh for the Wolfpack Intercollegiate (Oct. 16-17) and Greensboro to compete in the Grandover Collegiate (Oct. 23-24).

The spring slate begins Feb. 21, 2022 at the Wexford Intercollegiate in Hilton Head, S.C.

ECU will tee off the month of March at the Wake Forest Invitational (March 7-8) at historic Pinehurst No. 2 before returning the Palmetto State for the General Hackler Championship (March 13-14) in Myrtle Beach, S.C. The Pirates will close out the month by hosting the sixth-annual ECU Intercollegiate at Brook Valley, March 21-22.

The regular season concludes in April at the Irish Creek Collegiate (April 2-3) in Kannapolis followed by the Lewis Chitengwa Invitational (April 11-12) in Charlottesville, Va.

The 2022 American Athletic Conference Championship will be held April 22-24 at the Southern Hills Plantation Club in Brooksville, Fla., with the NCAA Championships commencing in Scottsdale, Ariz., on May 27.