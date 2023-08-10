GREENVILLE, N.C. — The East Carolina men’s basketball team will play 11 non-conference games inside Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum, totaling 20 home games through the season. They will be going on the road to George Mason and to Lakeland, Fla. for a neutral site contest against Florida as part of its 2023-24 non-conference schedule.

The Pirates will open the season under second-year head coach Michael Schwartz at home with six consecutive home contests, hosting Ferrum (Nov. 6), Campbell (Nov. 11) and USC Upstate (Nov. 15) before hosting the Pirate Classic, its first multi-team event inside Minges since the 1968 ECU Classic.

ECU will welcome three teams for the three-day tournament, starting with a matchup against Northeastern (Nov. 19) followed by Georgia Southern (Nov. 20) and Kennesaw State (Nov. 21). The team will travel to George Mason on Nov. 25 before returning to Minges for a three-game homestand.

The Pirates will face UNC Wilmington for the 69th time in series history on Nov. 30 and the team will host Maryland Eastern Shore (Dec. 4) before hosting South Carolina (Dec. 9). ECU will travel to Lakeland, Fla. to face Florida for the first time in program history on Dec. 14 before returning home to face Delaware State (Dec. 20) and East Tennessee State (Dec. 29) to close out its non-conference slate.

Game times and television information will be announced at a later date along with the finalized American Athletic Conference slate.