GREENVILLE, N.C. – RJ Felton scored a career-high 30 points and grabbed 11 rebounds to notch his second career double-double as East Carolina defeated Campbell 77-63 on Saturday afternoon inside Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum.



Brandon Johnson added 13 points and Ezra Ausar chipped in with 11 points, including his first career three-pointer for the Pirates (2-0), who kept the Camels at bay in the second half despite dealing with foul trouble from Johnson and Ausar. Bobby Pettiford Jr. tallied eight points and seven assists in his first start for the Pirates at the point guard position. Felton’s 30-point outburst is the first 30-point game from a Pirate since the 2020-21 season.



Anthony Dell’Orso scored a game-high 35 on 11-of-20 shooting to lead Campbell (1-1).



ECU started the game off with high intensity on defense as the Pirates quickly forced four Camels turnovers in the first four minutes of the game for six points to take an early 13-5 lead and get the Minges crowd on its feet.



Campbell would answer back with a 7-0 run to make the score 13-12 at the 14:52 mark but ECU would hold Campbell without a field goal for the next six minutes to pull away at 25-14. ECU would force 12 first-half turnovers from Campbell into 20 points to take a 39-26 lead at the break, capped off by a Felton three-pointer at the buzzer.



The Pirates would take their largest lead of the game at 55-30 after another Felton three-pointer with 13 minutes to go but the Pirates would enter some foul trouble to allow the Camels to chip away at the deficit via the free throw line. Campbell would cut the deficit to 11 but the Pirates would use the clock and make their free throws down the stretch to seal the win.



Up Next

The Pirates continue their homestand on Wednesday, Nov. 15 at 7 p.m. when they face USC Upstate on ESPN+.