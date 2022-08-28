GREENVILLE, N.C. – The East Carolina soccer team wrapped up a stretch of four consecutive games against 2021 NCAA Tournament team with a 3-0 rout of the Old Dominion Monarchs on Sunday at Johnson Stadium.

Abby Sowa, Isabella Gutiérrez and Sydney Schnell scored the goals for the Pirates and Maeve English earned her eighth career shutout.

Sowa opened the scoring in the 20th minute on a penalty kick earned by Schlagel. Schlagel took the ball into the box from the right side, cutting towards the goal line and drawing the foul, earning a chance from the spot for Sowa. It was a chance she made the best of as Sowa confidently placed the ball in the right side of the goal past the ODU keeper. It was the Pirate defender’s first career goal on her second shot of the season.

It didn’t take long for Gutiérrez to make an impact once she got into the game for the first time as a Pirate. After returning from her duties a the FIFA U-20 World Cup with the Mexican National Team, Gutiérrez seemed to be all over the pitch after entering for ECU in the 24th minute. It only took until the 27th minute when Gutiérrez fired the ball off her left foot and into the back of the net. A clever nutmeg feed from Sydney Schnell gave Gutiérrez space in the box and she placed the ball with precision the first time for a 2-0 ECU lead which the Pirates would take into halftime.

In the second half, the Pirates came out firing with a tremendous Sydney Schnell goal in the 47th minute. Schnell took the ball down the right side of the pitch, past a defender and into the box. One-on-one with the keeper but with reinforcements to the center of the box, Schnell decided to take it herself, firing a rocket from a tight angle which the ODU keeper never had a chance at. The goal was Schnell’s first of her career and gave her three points on the game.

Key Stats

• The shutout was the eighth of Maeve English’s career and her second straight, just the second time she has accomplished the feat.

• Three goals were scored by three players for all of whom the goal was the first of their career.

• The Pirates outshot the Monarchs 15 to eight with a seven to one margin in shots on goal.

• The Pirates earned six corners to ODU’s one.

Up Next

The Pirates hit the road for a game with the UNCW Seahawks on Thursday at 7 p.m. The game will be streaming on FloSports ($).