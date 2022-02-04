Pirates run out of gas in 58-46 loss to SMU

GREENVILLE, N.C. – After a tight first three quarters, a shorthanded East Carolina women’s basketball team ran out of gas down the stretch, falling to SMU 58-46 on Thursday evening.

ECU drops to 8-13 on the season with a 1-7 AAC mark while SMU improves to 10-7 overall with a 4-1 league mark.

How It Happened

East Carolina got off to a quick start thanks to the shooting of Da’Ja Green. After SMU hit a triple on the game’s opening possession, the Pirates rattled off a 10-0 run. Seven of those points came from Green as she hit an elbow jumper and a pair of triples. The Mustangs answered with a 7-2 run to cut the lead to just two, but another triple from Green and a Xianna Josephs layup made it 17-10 with 1:43 to go. The first quarter seesawed once more as SMU finished the frame on a 5-0 run to make it 17-15.

The second quarter was defined by defense, with the two teams combining for just 20 points. SMU briefly took the lead by scoring seven of the first 11 points in the quarter, but after a Savannah Wilkinson jumper at the 6:52 mark, the Pirate defense clamped down. Wilkinson’s field goal was the final points of the half for SMU while East Carolina rattled off a 9-0 run, including four points from Taniyah Thompson. That staked ECU to a 30-22 lead at the break.

Struggles from the Pirate offense in the third quarter allowed the Mustangs to get back into the game. For the first nine and a half minutes, a pair of jumpers by Green were the only points for ECU. SMU added 13 points in that span, taking a 35-34 lead with a minute left in the third. ECU tied it up when Brittany Franklin hit a free throw, but Kayla White’s jumper at the third quarter buzzer made it 37-35 heading into the fourth.

In the fourth, the Pirates began to run out of gas. ECU, down to just three guards due to injury, cut the lead to just one, at 39-38 when Thompson buried a triple from the wing. But by the time Thompson hit another three at the 4:38 mark, SMU had opened up a 48-38 lead thanks to a 9-0 run.

The Pirates had one last gasp when Morgan Moseley canned a triple with 2:20 remaining, making it 50-44. But SMU made eight free throws down the stretch to prevent a Pirate comeback.

Pirates Notes

After breaking the 1,000 point mark against Tulane, Thompson added 14 more points, giving her 1,017 in her career. The junior guard passed Gaynor O’Donnell for 23rd place in ECU history and needs 29 more to tie Allison Spivey for 22nd all-time.

It was also the 12th straight game in double figures for Thompson, the longest stretch of her career and the longest since Jada Payne went 17 straight games with at least 10 points during the 2015-16 campaign.

Green scored a team-high 15 points, the third straight game she has led the Pirates in scoring. The graduate student has now hit nine three-pointers over her past three games.

Green (39:27), Thompson (36:39) and Rose (34:56) all played a season-high in minutes while Iycez Adams played a career-high 18:45 off the bench.

It was the second time in three games that the Pirates dropped a contest after leading at halftime, having won seven straight to start the year.

Up Next

The Pirates will return to the road when they travel to Temple for a Sunday matinee. That game will tip off at 12 noon in Temple’s McGonigle Hall.