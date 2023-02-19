CONWAY, S.C. – East Carolina concluded its second road preseason tournament in dominant fashion as the Pirates run-ruled Coastal Carolina 11-3 in five innings to hand the Chanticleers (8-1) their first loss on Sunday afternoon in the Battle at the Beach at St. John Stadium.

ECU (8-2) finished 5-0 in the tournament, and it is the second time this season that the Pirates have run ruled the host team as ECU defeated UNCW 9-1 last weekend.

The Pirates would waste no time getting the scoring started, as the first three Pirate batters would get a hit and Logan Sutton would cap off the hot start with a two-run homer to put ECU up 5-0. The Pirates recorded five hits and put seven runs on the Chanticleers in the first inning, forcing Coastal Carolina to go to its relievers early.

While ECU’s offense would cool off for the reminder of the game, the damage had been done and the Pirates’ pitching staff would hold the Chanticleers’ offense in check for the 11-3 win.

Addy Bullis (4-0) would remain perfect in the circle, tallying two strikeouts in just two innings pitched. Raelee Brabham (4-1) would surrender five hits and five runs for her first loss of the season.

The Pirates will take the field at Max R. Joyner Stadium for the first time this season on Friday, Feb. 24 when ECU takes on Saint Francis at 3 p.m. and Bucknell at 5:30 p.m.