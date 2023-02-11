WILMINGTON, N.C. – Taylor Edwards recorded two hits and Logan Sutton tallied two RBI in three plate appearances as East Carolina sailed past UNC Wilmington 9-1 in the UNCW Tournament at Boseman Field on Saturday afternoon.

The Pirates (3-2) tallied nine hits for nine runs against the Seahawks’ pitchers and continued to get off to fast starts at the plate as ECU led 8-0 after two innings.

Jordan Hatch (2-1) only allowed three hits through five innings in the circle for the Pirates.

Carrigan Ewers (0-1) allowed eight runs and six hits in 1.1 innings pitched for the Seahawks (2-3).

Up Next

The Pirates will stay on the road as they will compete in the Battle at the Beach in Conway, S.C., starting with Drexel at 10 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 17.