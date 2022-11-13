GREENVILLE, N.C. – The East Carolina women’s basketball team took down UNCW 76-49 Sunday in Minges Coliseum. Three Pirates scored in double figures as the team scored 46 points off of 39 turnovers forced.

The game was close in the early minutes but it did not take long for the Pirates to jump out to an early lead which they would not relinquish. ECU led 17-8 through a quarter and 44-20 through the first half. 27 points in the second quarter is the team’s highest total so far on the young season.

In that first half, Alexsia Rose was stellar, racking up 14 points, shooting 8-8 from the foul line and registering five steals. Rose finished the game with 18 points and six steals while adding a trio of assists to her docket.

Things stayed tighter in the second half with the Pirates blossoming to a 33-point lead before the Seahawks found the footing, making a 7-0 run of their own and only losing the final 20 minutes by three points. That said, East Carolina still looked the better team, racking up 20 steals and 18 assists while allowing UNCW only 10 assists of their own. The ball movement was just beautiful at times on the offensive end for the Pirates as 69 percent of the team’s field goals came off of assists. On the other side, Jayde Gamble led the Seahawks with 20 points but did it largely on her own.

Freshman Bobbi Smith had a breakout game for ECU, tallying 17 points and a pair of threes made on back-to-back possessions in the second half. Danae McNeal joined Rose and Smith as the third double-figure scorer as she looked like herself again after a tough outing against Wake Forest. The senior guard scored 17 of her own, adding four boards and four steals to her totals.

Battling illness, the Pirates had to shift the lineup a bit with Morgan Moseley making her first start of the year. Moseley fared well in her nearly 28 minutes, scoring nine points, grabbing three rebounds and drawing a remarkable six fouls.

In addition to the 46 points off turnovers, ECU also turned in a season-high 42 points in the paint and nearly bested their fast-break point total with 26 on the day. It seemed like time and again the Pirates were taking the ball away and racing up court for a fast-break scoring opportunity. The team was also notably able to bounce back from an abhorrent performance from the foul line against Wake, shooting a much better 75 percent clip with 21 makes from the stripe – including 10-11 in the first half.

Up Next

The Pirates have plenty to build on as they turnaround for an 11 a.m., Wednesday morning battle with High Point in Minges Coliseum.