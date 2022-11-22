ESTERO, Fla. – Javon Small scored a game-high 24 points and RJ Felton scored 11 of his 14 points in the second half as East Carolina bounced back from its first loss of the season with a 86-75 win over Toledo on Tuesday on day two of the Gulf Coast Showcase.

Brandon Johnson earned his fourth straight double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds and Jaden Walker added 12 points for the Pirates (4-1).

JT Shumate and RayJ Dennis scored 25 and 21 points respectively to lead Toledo (3-2).

ECU finally found its footing to start the game for the first time this season, as the Pirates made their first six shots including three from behind the arc to race out to an early 15-8 lead at the 15:05 mark. The Pirates forced seven straight Toledo misses and Walker drilled a corner three to put ECU ahead 23-10 and give the Pirates the all the momentum early.

The Rockets would ratchet up their play, forcing nine straight misses from the Pirates over the next 5:39 and going on an 18-0 run to take control late in the first half. ECU would respond before the end of the half after a Quentin Diboundje three-pointer brought the Pirates back within one. The teams would exchange free throws to end the half with Toledo going into the break ahead 33-32.

Both teams would trade leads six times in the first 13 minutes of the second half before ECU created some breathing room behind with a quick 10-3 spurt to push the lead to 61-53 with 7:20 remaining. The Rockets would get no closer than six for the rest of the half as ECU would keep its foot on the gas to secure the 11-point win.

Up Next

East Carolina will face the winner of the UT Arlington and Northern Kentucky contest in the seventh-place game tomorrow at 1:30 p.m. The game will be available to stream via FloHoops.