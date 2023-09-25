ELON, N.C. — The East Carolina women’s tennis team continued its fall season work over the weekend at the Elon Fall Invitational at the Jimmy Powell Tennis Center.

In sum, the Pirates collected 16 singles victories and six doubles wins. Freshman Noelle Talarek advanced to the finals of the Acorn B Draw before falling to Nour Gueblaoui of North Carolina A&T by a 6-1, 7-5 margin. Martina Muzzolon and Kim Auerswald notched third-place results in their respective singles draws while Auerswald and Bachir teamed up to take third place in the Maroon Draw. Additionally, ECU took home five consolation draw titles to round out a solid weekend showing.

“A much-improved weekend in a lot of areas,” head coach Kirstin Burgess said. “We still have a ton of work to do in doubles, but we took a step forward. Sunday was a great day for the Pirates as we achieved a runner up, three third-place finishes and five consolation titles. We will now turn our focus to the Liberty Hidden Duals in October.”

Up Next: East Carolina returns to the court Oct. 7-8 at the Liberty Hidden Duals in Lynchburg, Va

2023 Elon Fall Invitational Results