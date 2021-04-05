Pirates senior earns first-team All-AAC honors in volleyball
GREENVILLE, N.C. – Senior right side Bri Wood has been named to the 2020 All-American Athletic Conference First Team, according to an announcement by the league Monday. The accolade is the second of her career as she was tabbed to the All-AAC Second Team in 2019.
Wood is the second player in program history to earn first-team honors in The American, joining Natalie Montini who was recognized in 2017.
In 12 regular season matches, Wood paced the Pirates in total kills (156) and kills per set (3.32) while fashioning a team second-best .223 hitting percentage. She was also one of six members of the squad to average at least 2.04 digs per set, finishing the year with 154 (3.28 per set).
Among American Conference players, Wood slotted 10th in kills per set, 12th in points per set (3.50) and 16th in digs per set. She also compiled 10 double-doubles, ranking second in the league in the statistic.
Wood closed out her East Carolina career as the ninth player in school history to record 1,000 kills, reaching the milestone in the Pirates’ sweep of eventual AAC Tournament finalist Temple back on March 12.
2020 American Volleyball Regular-Season Awards
Player of the Year
McKenna Melville, Jr., OH, UCF
Libero of the Year
Falanika Danielson, Fr., Temple
Setter of the Year
Annie Cooke, Fr., Houston
Freshman of the Year
Annie Cooke, Fr., S, Houston
Co-Coaches of the Year
Todd Dagenais, UCF
Bakeer Ganesharatnam, Temple
All-Conference First Team
McKenna Melville, Jr., OH, UCF
Anne-Marie Watson, Sr., RS, UCF
Bri Wood, Sr., RS, East Carolina
Annie Cooke, Fr., S, Houston
Kortlyn Henderson, Jr., OH, Houston
Abbie Jackson, So., OH, Houston
Marta Cvitkovic, Fr., OH, USF
Gem Grimshaw, Jr., OH, Temple
Falanika Danielson, Fr., L, Temple
Lexie Douglas, Sr., OH, Tulane
Kayla Dinkins, Jr., MH, Tulane
Sophia Rohling, So., RS, Wichita State
All-Conference Second Team
Nerissa Moravec, R-Sr., MB, UCF
Adria Oliver, Jr., MB, Cincinnati
Maria Mallon, Jr., OH, Cincinnati
Torie Frederick, Jr., L, Houston
Rachel Tullos, So., MB, Houston
Jadyn Bauss, So., OH, SMU
Miray Bolukbasi, Jr., OH, Temple
Maggie Hembree, Sr., MB, Tulsa