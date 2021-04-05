Pirates senior earns first-team All-AAC honors in volleyball

GREENVILLE, N.C. – Senior right side Bri Wood has been named to the 2020 All-American Athletic Conference First Team, according to an announcement by the league Monday. The accolade is the second of her career as she was tabbed to the All-AAC Second Team in 2019.

Wood is the second player in program history to earn first-team honors in The American, joining Natalie Montini who was recognized in 2017.

In 12 regular season matches, Wood paced the Pirates in total kills (156) and kills per set (3.32) while fashioning a team second-best .223 hitting percentage. She was also one of six members of the squad to average at least 2.04 digs per set, finishing the year with 154 (3.28 per set).

Among American Conference players, Wood slotted 10th in kills per set, 12th in points per set (3.50) and 16th in digs per set. She also compiled 10 double-doubles, ranking second in the league in the statistic.

Wood closed out her East Carolina career as the ninth player in school history to record 1,000 kills, reaching the milestone in the Pirates’ sweep of eventual AAC Tournament finalist Temple back on March 12.

2020 American Volleyball Regular-Season Awards

Player of the Year

McKenna Melville, Jr., OH, UCF

Libero of the Year

Falanika Danielson, Fr., Temple

Setter of the Year

Annie Cooke, Fr., Houston

Freshman of the Year

Annie Cooke, Fr., S, Houston

Co-Coaches of the Year

Todd Dagenais, UCF

Bakeer Ganesharatnam, Temple

All-Conference First Team

McKenna Melville, Jr., OH, UCF

Anne-Marie Watson, Sr., RS, UCF

Bri Wood, Sr., RS, East Carolina

Annie Cooke, Fr., S, Houston

Kortlyn Henderson, Jr., OH, Houston

Abbie Jackson, So., OH, Houston

Marta Cvitkovic, Fr., OH, USF

Gem Grimshaw, Jr., OH, Temple

Falanika Danielson, Fr., L, Temple

Lexie Douglas, Sr., OH, Tulane

Kayla Dinkins, Jr., MH, Tulane

Sophia Rohling, So., RS, Wichita State

All-Conference Second Team

Nerissa Moravec, R-Sr., MB, UCF

Adria Oliver, Jr., MB, Cincinnati

Maria Mallon, Jr., OH, Cincinnati

Torie Frederick, Jr., L, Houston

Rachel Tullos, So., MB, Houston

Jadyn Bauss, So., OH, SMU

Miray Bolukbasi, Jr., OH, Temple

Maggie Hembree, Sr., MB, Tulsa