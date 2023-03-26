PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. – The East Carolina women’s golf team continues its spring slate at the Golfweek/AGT Intercollegiate on March 27-29. The three-day, 54-hole tournament is being held at the par-72, 6,978 yard True Blue Golf Club in Pawleys Island, S.C.

The Pirates are coming off a 15th place finish, par-913 outing in the Briar’s Creek Invitational on Mar. 13-14. Oda Sofie Kilsti and Danielle Modder both tied for 41st to lead the Pirates in the two-day tournament.

ECU will field a lineup of Kilsti, Modder, Marta Perez, Caroline Hermes and Andrea Miralles Llopis for the tournament.

Joining ECU in the tournament is UNC Asheville, Morehead State, Florida Gulf Coast, Western Illinois, North Dakota State, James Madison, Ohio, Gardner-Webb, St. Thomas, Illnois-Chicago, Marshall, Coastal Carolina, Evansville, Akron, Morehead State and Northern Colorado.