GREENVILLE, N.C. — After losing to the 49ers in their home finale on Thursday, the East Carolina soccer team will get another crack at Charlotte on Tuesday as they face off in the American Athletic Conference Quarterfinals at 1:30 p.m. at the Premier Sports Complex in Lakewood Ranch, Fla. The game will be available for streaming on ESPN+.



Last Time Out

The Pirates and 49ers enter the game on opposite ends of the spectrum after Charlotte played spoiler to ECU’s senior day on Thursday in Johnson Stadium. With seeding on the line, Charlotte opened the scoring early in the second half before Samantha Moxie’s equalizer looked to give the Pirates life. The visitors had other plans with goals coming in the 81st and 84th minutes, respectively, opening up the Pirate defense and the scoring in the game for the win. The Pirates outshot the 49ers 16-8 in the game but only 6-5 in shots on goal as Charlotte made the most of their chances.

Series History

The Pirates and 49ers have met 17 times throughout their histories. Charlotte holds an 9-7-1 edge in the series.



Tournament Time

The Pirates enter the tournament as the fourth seed for the third time in the American. The team entered the tournament as the fifth seed last season and traveled to face off with eventual-champion Memphis on the road. The Pirates played well in that game, but the Tigers ultimately took that contest on a tremendous overtime strike from Mya Jones.

