Pirates set to open season Thursday in Charlotte against Mountaineers
GREENVILLE, N.C. – East Carolina, which is in search of its first winning and bowl producing campaign since 2014, will open a new season under the direction of third-year head coach Mike Houston.
The Pirates battle in-state and former Southern Conference rival Appalachian State on Thursday in a non-conference matchup at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.
ECU will follow the contest against the Mountaineers, which represents the first of four-straight non-league matchups to begin the 2021 slate, by welcoming SEC-member South Carolina (Sept. 11) and Charleston Southern (Sept. 25) to Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium while also visiting Marshall in Huntington, W. Va. (Sept. 18).
EAST CAROLINA RECORDS AND STREAKS
- Has averaged 415.0 total yards per game in its last five outings entering 2021 …
- Has forced at least one turnover in eight-straight game (and in 19 of the last 20) …
- Has netted four interceptions in the last two games …
- Has tallied a total of 43.0 TLFs and 14.0 sacks in its last seven games (12.0/2.0 in last 2) …
- Has won 41 of the last 46 games when leading at the half (14-3 since 2015) …
- Has won eight of the last 13 season openers …
THE SERIES
Appalachian State leads 19-12 …. While the Mountaineers have won 19 of 31 games in a near-90-year series that dates back to 1932, the two programs have met only twice since the Pirates posted a 38-21 victory over ASU in Boone on Nov. 3, 1979 … The Mountaineers opened the series with 10 consecutive victories while ECU has won nine of the last 11, including a run of six straight … The Pirates are 9-8 against ASU in Greenville but are just 3-11 in 14 meetings in Boone.
MIKE HOUSTON AGAINST THE MOUNTAINEERS (0-0)
Despite his western North Carolina and Southern Conference roots, Thursday’s matchup against the Mountaineers will be ECU Head Coach Mike Houston’s first-ever meeting against Appalachian State.
SHAWN CLARK AGAINST THE PIRATES (2-0)
While Shawn Clark has never faced East Carolina as a head coach (until Thursday), he has compiled a 2-0 mark against the Pirates as a staff assistant during his 20-year coaching career.
Click here to read more from ECU’s Sports Information about the game. Go to the WNCT.com sports page for more videos and to the WNCT.com ECU page.