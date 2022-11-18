MORGANTOWN, WVa. – East Carolina opened first-day action at the West Virginia Invitational with six athletes posting program Top 10 marks with seven “A” Finalists and currently sits in third place.

“It was a great first day,” ECU Head Coach Matt Jabs said. “Team score is not one of our goals this week. Our focus is on individually performing the best we have all year and tonight we did that with 100% in-season best times on the swimming side, along with a few lifetime bests.”

Senior Polina Rukosuev (4:50.47/500 Free), sophomore Laura Kellberg (23.08/50 Free) and junior Flanary Patterson (274.60/3M Diving) posted ECU all-time Top 10 performances, while graduate student Brynna Wolfe (A relay) and freshman Claire Mowery (B relay) led off with 100 backstoke top times.

The Pirates had seven top 8 A finalists in Rukosuev (second/ 500 Free), Heidi Bruining (fifth/200 IM), Kellberg (fourth/50 Free) and Patterson (fifth/3M Diving). ECU’s 200 free relay team claimed sixth, while the 400 Medley A Relay placed fourth and the 400 Medley B Relay took eighth. ECU also had three B finalists, one C finalist and three D finalists on the day.