GREENSBORO, N.C. – East Carolina picked up double-digit victories on the final day of the UNCG Duals, putting the final touches on the squad’s second weekend of fall competition.

“We wrapped up on a high note, winning 10 of today’s 12 matches,” head coach Kirstin Burgess said. “The girls really buckled down when things got close today and never let their opponents in. Congratulations to Alisha (Hussain) on another flight title!”

Hussain and Isabella Rivera Ortiz were deemed the winners of their respective flights with 15 points apiece and 3-0 singles records in a scoring system devised by the host head coach. Hussain defeated Davidson’s Savanna Kollack 6-4, 6-4 to remain undefeated in the fall at 6-0 while Rivera knocked off Linden Patterson by a comfortable 6-1, 6-1 margin.

In doubles play, Kim Auerswald and Rivera teamed up to beat Patterson and Franny Shea 6-3. Anne Lou Champion and Martina Muzzolon also emerged victorious in their bout with Olivia Hooper and Daniela Porges 6-0.

A couple of Pirate players took on foes from the host Spartans as Laura Becker topped Alexandra Dodashev Enbert 6-4, 6-3 and Champion disposed of Ella Olexa 6-3, 6-2. On the doubles court, Becker and Joan Madi got the best of Dodashev and Olexa 6-2.

Up Next: East Carolina returns to action Oct. 8-9 at the N.C. Central Fall Invitational.

UNCG Duals Day Three Results

Singles

Martina Muzzolon (East Carolina) def. Franny Shea (Davidson) – 6-2, 6-4

Kim Auerswald (East Carolina) def. Daniela Porgess (Davidson) – 7-6, 6-3

Ines Bachir (East Carolina) def. Kavya Patel (Davidson) – 6-4, 6-4

Alisha Hussain (East Carolina) def. Savanna Kollack (Davidson) – 6-4, 6-4

Isabella Rivera Ortiz (East Carolina) def. Linden Patterson (Davidson) – 6-1, 6-1

Laura Becker (East Carolina) def. Alexandra Dodashev Enbert (UNCG) – 6-4, 6-3

Anne Lou Champion (East Carolina) def. Ella Olexa (UNCG) – 6-3, 6-2

Olivia Hooper (Davidson) def. Joan Madi (East Carolina) – 7-5, 6-1

Doubles

Auerswald/Rivera (East Carolina) def. Patterson/Shea (Davidson) – 6-3

Champion/Muzzolon (East Carolina) def. Hooper/Porges (Davidson) – 6-0

Becker/Madi (East Carolina) def. Dodashev/Olexa (UNCG) – 6-2

Kollock/Patel (Davidson) def. Bachir/Hussain (East Carolina) – 7-5