ELON, N.C. – The East Carolina lacrosse team defeated the Elon Phoenix, 16-11, on Sunday afternoon in Rudd Stadium. The Pirates scored 16 goals on 17 shots on goal while facing three different Elon goalkeepers who accumulated a mere .059 save percentage.

East Carolina (7-1) got off to a slow start with Elon (3-5) jumping out to a 3-1 lead before the Pirates closed the first half on an 8-2 run to take a four-goal lead into halftime. ECU closed the first and second quarters strong with an Erin Gulden goal with one second left in the first and a Sophie Patton goal with 16 seconds left in the second.

The Pirates compiled to pile on in the second half with a 5-1 third quarter including a pair of goals and an assist by Leah Bestany to lead all players in the period. Frances Kimel also added a goal and assist in the quarter.

The Phoenix managed five goals to the Pirates’ two, but it was too little too late as ECU had already built an all-but insurmountable lead. Kimel and Gulden scored the final two goals for the team to reach 16 on the game, the fourth time on the year that East Carolina has scored 15-or-more goals in a game. Elon’s lone save did not come until the 1:58 mark of the fourth quarter.

Kimel and Bestany led the Pirates offensively on the day with eight (4g, 4a) and five points (4g, 1a), respectively while Brynn Knight had another strong day in net with nine saves. Kimel’s eight points equaled the program record held by Megan Tryniski.

With the win, the Pirates have come out on top in five-straight games, equaling the longest win streak in program history.

Up Next

The Pirates close out their lengthy road swing with a trip to Old Dominion on Saturday, March 18 at 1 p.m. before returning home for a tilt with the Duke Blue Devils on Wednesday, March 22 at 5 p.m.