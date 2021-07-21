Pirates show off 2021 football uniforms in social media premiere

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — It’s just 43 days until the start of the East Carolina University 2021 football season. The preparation is well underway, including when it comes to the uniforms.

On Wednesday on the ECU football Facebook and Twitter pages, ECU gave fans a first-hand look at what the new uniforms will look like. A video showed off the uniforms, which sports a purple, white and black look.

Some fans will notice the return of “East Carolina” across the chest of the jersey rather than just “ECU.” The pants have a noticeable strike down the side as well.