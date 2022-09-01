WILMINGTON, N.C. – The East Carolina soccer team took down the UNCW Seahawks 1-0 on Thursday to earn a third-consecutive win. Annabelle Abbott tallied the lone goal for the Pirates.

Abbott opened the scoring for the Pirates in just the sixth minute with what proved to be the game winner. Off of a feed from Catherine Holbrook, Abbott finished with her right foot to give ECU a lead which it would not relinquish. The goal and assist were the first of the year for Abbott and Holbrook, respectively.

Goalkeeper Maeve English made four saves on the game with perhaps none bigger than her save of Kayla Burroughs’s shot at the end of the 87th minute to retain the lead for the Pirates. The clean sheet was the third consecutive for English, the first time she has accomplished that feat, and the ninth of her career.

Key Stats

• Three consecutive shutouts is the most for East Carolina since October 2018.

• The Pirates were outshot 9-4 and 5-2 on shots and shots on goal but made the most of it with a .500 conversion rate on shots on frame.

• In addition to English’s four saves, the Pirate defense made a team save in the 63rd minute which proved crucial to the victory.

• UNCW earned seven corners to ECU’s two but was unable to capitalize.

• 16 players saw action for the Pirates compared to 23 for the Seahawks.

Up Next

The Pirates are on the road once again for a matchup with VCU on Sunday at 2 p.m. The game will be available for streaming on ESPN+.