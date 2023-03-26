TAMPA, Fla. – The East Carolina softball team dropped the final game of its series with South Florida 8-0 in six innings of play on Sunday afternoon at USF Softball Stadium.

The Pirates (21-12, 0-3 AAC) who struggled all weekend to generate consistent offense at the plate, only registered three hits on the day and could not keep pace with the Bulls’ offense.

After a scoreless first inning for both teams, the Pirates would get runners on second and third on a sacrifice bunt from Jayci Chamberlain but Jocelyn Alonso would get thrown out trying to score from third to home plate on the next play and ECU would leave three runners on base. South Florida (22-15, 3-0 AAC) would quickly score on a two-run shot to left field to go ahead 2-0 going into the third inning.

The Bulls would add two more runs in the bottom of the third and one in the bottom of the fourth before sealing the deal with three runs in the bottom of the sixth to complete the series sweep.

Jordan Hatch (8-6) surrendered five runs (three earned) in 3.1 innings of work for the loss while Gabriella Nori (3-4) tossed four strikeouts in six innings for the win.

Up Next

East Carolina travels to Chapel Hill for a midweek matchup with in-state foe North Carolina on Wednesday, Mar. 29 at 8 p.m. on ACC Network.