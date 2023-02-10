WILMINGTON, N.C. – The East Carolina softball team split its two games on Friday afternoon in the UNCW Tournament at Boseman Field, first shutting out Purdue Fort Wayne 3-0 and then falling short against No. 11 Virginia Tech 4-2.

ECU (2-2) will conclude the tournament with a contest against host UNC Wilmington on Saturday at 12:30 p.m.

Game One: East Carolina 3, Purdue Fort Wayne 0

The Pirates would once again use a combination of quick scoring and dominant pitching to shutout the Mastodons for its second win of the season.

Anna Sawyer would hit an RBI double down the left field line to advance Taylor Edwards to third and bring Taudrea Sinnie across home to add the first Pirate run of the game. Joie Fittante would groundout to the Mastodons’ shortshop but the play would bring Edwards home and put Sawyer on third to extend ECU’s lead to 2-0.

After being hit by a pitch, Logan Sutton would steal second and Sawyer would steal home to give ECU a three-run cushion.

Addy Bullis (1-0) recorded a complete game shutout, becoming the first Pirate since Taylor Smith did so against College of Charleston on Mar. 20, 2022. Bullis only allowed three hits and recorded the most strikeouts she’s had in a Pirate uniform with eight in seven innings. Alyson Quinlan (0-1) gave up five hits and three earned runs in six innings for the Mastodons.

Game Two: Virginia Tech 4, East Carolina 2

ECU would get off to another hot start at the plate as Fittante would get on base due to a Hokies’ fielder’s choice, leading to unearned runs from Edwards and Sinnie to put the Pirates up 2-0 in the bottom of the first inning.

Virginia Tech would answer with two unearned runs in the top of the second inning to tie the game at 2-2. Both teams would go scoreless over the next two innings but the Hokies would break the tie in the top of the fifth inning after an Emma Ritter triple would put the Hokies ahead 3-2. Ritter would then come across home on a sacrifice fly to extend the Hokies’ lead to 4-2.