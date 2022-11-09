GREENVILLE, N.C. – Cyr Malonga, a 6-11 center from Pointe-Noire, Congo, has signed a National Letter of Intent to play basketball at East Carolina University in 2023-24 according to an announcement by head coach Michael Schwartz on Wednesday.

Malonga came to the United States in 2020 and enrolled at Evangel Christian School in Louisville, Ky. where he has competed for the last couple of seasons. He averaged 10.8 points, shooting a team-best 68 percent from the floor, and led Evangel Christian with 7.9 rebounds per game as a junior to help lead the Eagles to their first district title in the 23rd District Tournament with a game-high 24 points.

Malonga also played travel ball for Boo Williams in the Nike EYBL and ranks as the No. 31 center in the 2023 class and No. 3 player in Kentucky, according to 247Sports’ composite rankings.

“We are so excited to welcome Cyr Malonga into the ECU Pirate family,” Schwartz said. “Cyr is a high character, hard-working young man with incredible potential on and off the basketball court. He comes from a great family and an outstanding high school. Cyr’s size, versatility and athleticism bring unique elements to our program, and what excites our staff most is his hunger to improve daily as a basketball player. We are all looking forward to Cyr’s bright future at ECU.”

During his sophomore season, Malonga averaged a double-double with 11.5 points and 11.8 rebounds for the Eagles. In the summer of 2021, Malonga competed for Team Thad in the Nike EYBL where he averaged 10 points, 11 rebounds and four blocks per game.