Pirates smother Memphis, 68-38

GREENVILLE, N.C. – A record defensive effort helped East Carolina top Memphis 68-38 in American Athletic Conference women’s basketball action Sunday afternoon inside Minges Coliseum.

ECU improves to 10-14 overall with a 3-8 AAC record while Memphis drops to 13-9 on the year with a 4-7 league record.

How It Happened

  • Neither team could get much separation in the first quarter, with the biggest lead being four points for each squad. Taniyah Thompson gave ECU a boost, scoring six points while a pair of triples for Memphis helped the Tigers overcome just 25.0% shooting in the first frame.
  • Heading into the second quarter, ECU held a slim 13-10 lead. But the Pirates defense clamped down and helped begin to stretch that lead out. A layup by Synia Johnson was the only points by either team for the first 3:20 of the quarter. Memphis finally got on the board when Emani Jefferson hit a pair of free throws, but from there the Pirates went on a run. Three points from Tylar Bennett followed by a Thompson fast break layup and then a triple from Johnson suddenly made it 23-12 ECU. The Pirates got five more points from Thompson to extend the run to 13-0 and made the score 28-12. Lanetta Williams scored with 45 seconds remaining in the half, the first field goal of the quarter for Memphis and ECU took a 28-14 lead into the break.
  • After shooting just 1-of-9 (.111) in the second quarter, the Memphis offense shot a comparatively blistering 5-of-11 (.455) in the third. However, the Pirate defense forced nine Tiger turnovers in the third and eight points from Thompson and five more from Johnson helped ECU extend the lead to 46-25 heading into the fourth.
  • With that large lead, the Pirate offense continued to heat up. Six different Pirates scored in the fourth and the team shot 8-of-13 (.615) from the floor. Thompson added five more points while Da’Ja Green, Alexsia Rose and Paige Lyons each had four.

Pirate Notes

  • The 38 points for Memphis were the fewest for a conference opponent since the Pirates moved to the AAC in 2014-15. The previous low was 39, also by Memphis, during the 2015-16 season and the low under head coach Kim McNeill was 42 against Tulsa in 2019-20.
  • Thompson finished with a game-high 26 points, her third straight game with at least 25 points and her 14th straight game in double-figures.
  • Johnson scored a career-high 15 points and snared a career-best four steals. It was the third start of the year for Johnson and ECU is now 3-0 when she is in the opening five (vs. Cincinnati, Wichita State)
  • Iycez Adams was also making her third start of the year, all in a row, and she finished with three blocks. That gives her 10 blocks in those three games, compared to five in her first 20 games.
  • Bennett finished with five blocks, giving her 48 on the year, which places her eighth on the single-season blocks list at East Carolina.
  • The four points for Memphis in the second quarter was the third time this season that the Pirates had held a team to four points or less in a quarter (first quarter vs. NC Central, second quarter at Tulane).

Up Next

The Pirates will have a pair of road games up next. First will be a trip to Houston on Wednesday night.

