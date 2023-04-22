WICHITA, Kan. – The East Carolina softball team struggled to get the bats going on Saturday afternoon as the Pirates were shut out by No. 23 Wichita State 4-0 in the second game of the weekend series between the two teams inside Wilkins Stadium.



Bailee Wilson , Taudrea Sinnie and Malea Rolle each tallied a hit for ECU (26-22, 3-11 AAC) but the Pirates first seven batters were retired until Rolle hit a single in the top of the third.



Wichita State (39-8, 12-2 AAC) used dominant pitching and timely offense to defeat the Pirates as Sami Hood got the Shockers on the board early with a sacrifice fly in the second inning and added another run in the fourth inning to take a 2-0 lead. The Shockers put the game away with a solo home run from Zoe Jones and Krystin Nelson hit an RBI single to give the Shockers a 4-0 advantage.



The Pirates would get a hit in the sixth and seventh innings but were unable to mount a comeback and get runners into scoring position as Wichita State clinched the series with the win.



Addy Bullis (13-10) gave up seven hits and four earned runs in 4.2 innings for the loss while Alex Aguliar (12-2) allowed three hits and tossed three strikeouts in a complete game for the win.



Up Next

East Carolina will look to avoid a sweep against the Shockers tomorrow at 1 p.m. on ESPN+.