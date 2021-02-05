Pirates softball team 2021 schedule released

GREENVILLE, N.C. – Non-conference tournaments at Coastal Carolina, Liberty and Georgia, as well as 15 home games, help comprise the 2021 East Carolina softball schedule as released by sixth-year head coach Courtney Oliver Friday.

The Pirates begin the campaign Feb. 13-14 with a three-game series at Furman. ECU then travels to Conway, S.C. for the Battle at the Beach where they will face off against Buffalo, Saint Francis (Pa.) and the host Chanticleers.

Following a midweek single contest at Charlotte Feb. 24, East Carolina makes its home debut Feb. 27-28 when it welcomes Ohio to Max R. Joyner Family Stadium for a three-game set.

A long stretch of away games commences March 3 at Campbell and includes trips to the Liberty Softball Classic (vs. Longwood and Liberty), UGA Classic (vs. Georgia and North Dakota) and JMU (three-game series).

ECU kicks off American Athletic Conference play March 26-28 with four games at Wichita State. The Pirates will play four contests against each league institution this season, hosting UCF, Tulsa and Memphis while traveling to face the Shockers, Houston and USF.

Other midweek matchups include visits to UNCW (April 7) and UNC Greensboro (April 21).

The American Athletic Conference Softball Championship is scheduled for May 13-15 in Tulsa. The winner of the event earns the league’s automatic bid to the NCAA Softball Championship.

East Carolina posted a 14-9 record during the COVID-19 pandemic-shortened 2020 season, picking up notable victories over Pittsburgh, UC Davis, BYU and North Dakota State. ECU returns eight of nine lineup regulars and its entire pitching staff.

Attendance at home games this season is limited to an internal team pass list. No outside tickets will be sold.