Pirates split softball twinbill against Longwood

LYNCHBURG, Va. – East Carolina began its stay at the Liberty Softball Invitational with a win and a loss Friday, routing Longwood 9-2 in the opener before dropping a 3-2 decision to the host Flames in the nightcap.

The Pirates are now 9-3 overall while Longwood dips to 2-9 and Liberty – receiving votes in both Top 25 polls this week – improves to 11-5.

Of note, second-year freshman outfielder/RHP Logyn Estes extended her team-best hitting streak to 10 games. She is three shy of tying Rachel McCollum’s 13-game tear in the COVID-shortened 2020 season.

Game One: East Carolina 9, Longwood 2

Junior infielder Chandley Garner put together a nice effort at the plate, going 3-for-5 with two runs scored and three RBI. Six different Longwood batters recorded a base hit with Sydney Jacobsen providing her team’s only two RBI.

Junior RHP Erin Poepping (3-1) threw five innings in the victory, allowing two earned runs on six hits with five walks and a season-best 10 strikeouts. It is the fifth double-digit strikeout effort of her career. Angelina Sherba (0-1) was tagged with the loss, surrendering two runs on two hits with a walk and no strikeouts in 2.1 innings of work.

Both teams put up a threat in the first inning but combined to leave five runners on base. East Carolina had the best chance, loading the bags with one out after three-straight singles, but an infield fly and liner to center retired the side.

The Pirates broke through in the bottom of the second. Sophomore utility Keira Womack was hit by a pitch and second-year freshman catcher Wools slapped a single to left. Second-year freshman outfielder Sydney Yoder then deposited a 1-1 offering into right to load the bases. Senior outfielder Olivia Narron followed with a single up the middle that scored sophomore outfielder Faith Jarvis before Garner drove in the second run on a fielder’s choice play. ECU had an opportunity to lengthen the lead, but a grounder to short terminated the inning.

Jacobsen knotted the score with a two-run home run in the top of the third, but Estes responded with a solo shot in the home half to afford the Pirates a 3-2 advantage.

The wheels began to come off defensively for Longwood in the bottom of the fourth. Garner and McCollum singled consecutively, and Estes walked to load the bases. A passed ball, wild pitch and infield error later, East Carolina exited the frame with a 6-2 cushion.

The Pirates capped the scoring in the bottom of the fifth. Garner launched a 1-1 offering over the wall in center to score two and Wools plated junior outfielder Courtney Layton with a sac fly to make it a seven-run contest. Estes tossed the final two frames and did not surrender a run.

Game Two: (RV) Liberty 3, East Carolina 2

McCollum secured two hits in the narrow setback while Womack and Anthony drove in a run apiece. Mary Claire Wilson did most of the damage for Liberty, recording two hits and two RBI.

A duel between the two pitching staff aces turned out as good as advertised. Junior RHP Kama Woodall (4-1) took her first loss of the campaign, tossing her fourth complete game of the season. She allowed three runs on five hits with two walks and a pair of strikeouts. Karlie Keeney (6-2) went the distance, giving up two runs (one earned) on six hits with two walks and six strikeouts.

The bats stayed pretty quiet until the third inning. Wilson led off the bottom of the frame with a single before stealing second. She then advanced to third on a groundout and scored on a Megan Hodum bunt single.

An unfortunate series of events allowed the Flames to extend their lead in the bottom of the fourth. With two outs and none on base, Emily Sweat drew a walk. Wilson then lifted a ball into left field that was misread and rolled to the wall, allowing Wilson to scamper all the way around for a two-run inside the park home run.

Unfazed, ECU answered in the top of the fifth. McCollum reached on a fielding error and Estes singled up the middle to put the Pirates in business. After a fly ball out put runners on the corners, Womack singled through the left side to plate pinch runner and true freshman Gianna Edwards to make it 3-1. Wools drew a walk to load the bases and true freshman pinch hitter Emma Anthony dropped a single into right center that allowed Estes to score to cut the Liberty advantage to one. With the bases still loaded, East Carolina had a chance for a big inning, but consecutive foul outs short circuited the rally.

The Pirates managed just a pair of singles over the final two innings as the Flames hung on for the win.

Up Next

East Carolina will take on Longwood and Liberty again Saturday at Noon and 5:30 p.m.